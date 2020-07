THORNTON (KDVR) — The Thornton Police Department say a man drove his vehicle through the front of the Pet Ranch at 3833 E 120th Ave. on July 16 and stole six puppies worth $14,895.

According to TPD, the burglary occurred at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday night. Anyone with information, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 – (720) 913-STOP or submit a tip online.