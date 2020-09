DENVER (KDVR) — A Medina Alert has been issued for a 2003 grey Acura sedan with the license plate BID546. Police say the car has pink or orange wheels with possible front end damage.

The car is linked to a serious injury crash that happened on Interstate 25 and 20th Street. The vehicle was last seen around 37th Avenue and Vallejo Street.

#TRAFFIC – MEDINA ALERT – #DPD Officers are looking for a Grey Acura sedan; Plate# BID546, with Pink or Orange wheels and front end damage. This vehicle is linked to a Serious Injury crash at SB I-25 & 20th St. The vehicle was last seen in the area of 37th & Vallejo St. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 27, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.