Man shot by police at western Colorado Springs gas station

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man carrying a gun was shot by a CSPD officer at a western Colorado Springs gas station Thursday morning, according to the police department.

Police said around 6:30 a.m., officers were conducting proactive patrols looking for stolen cars when they spotted a car with no license plate at the Quality Inn on Garden of the Gods Road just west of Interstate 25. When officers tried to contact the person inside the car, he tried to speed away, but high-centered in the parking lot at the southwest corner of the hotel, according to police.

The man then got out of the car carrying an AR-15, according to police. Police said at one point, he placed the barrel of the gun under his chin.

As the man walked across the parking lot, officers told him to drop the weapon, but he did not, according to police. He then walked to the nearby Phillips 66 gas station and began to approach a person pumping gas, according to police.

A Colorado Springs police officer shot a man carrying a gun at a Phillips 66 off Garden of the Gods Road Thursday morning, according to police. / Photo by Joe Swanson – FOX21 News

An officer deployed his taser, but it was ineffective, according to police. An officer then fired at least one shot at the man, hitting him at least once, according to police.

The man was taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on his condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police later confirmed the car with no license plate had been reported stolen.

The officer who fired the shot will be placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting.