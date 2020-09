DENVER (KDVR) — A man was shot in the 4000 block of Quebec Street in north Central Park early Friday morning, according to Denver police.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the location where they found an adult male with a gunshot wound(s). He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and continue to investigate the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867).