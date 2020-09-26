Police investigating crash that killed motorcyclist in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators are attempting to reconstruct the scene of a deadly motorcycle accident that happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the area of S. Peoria St. and E. Florida Ave.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the initial investigation shows the motorcyclist traveling south on S. Peoria St. while the driver of the Toyota Camry was headed northbound.

“The Camry made a left turn onto E. Florida Ave. into the path of the motorcycle, causing a collision,” officers say. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the driver of the Camry remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. So far, speed or alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

The victim’s identity will be released once next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.