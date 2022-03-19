LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released the arrest report of corrections officer Christopher Wilson, 36, who faces several domestic violence charges after strangling his girlfriend.

Police said detectives responded to an email they received from a woman on March 14 saying she’d been in a fight with her boyfriend and feared filing a report because he was an LVMPD police officer, the report said.

The woman told police she had been dating Wilson for almost two years, having a brief breakup in January before getting back together in February, police say. Shortly after reconciling, the couple took an international trip, and days after returning, Wilson had been jealous of men she had communicated with during their breakup, according to the report.

Shortly after returning from their trip, Wilson had asked to see his girlfriend’s text and social media messages. On March 11, the woman allowed Wilson to go through her phone, and after reading one of her messages to a man, Wilson became “extremely upset.” The woman tried to explain the message was innocent and denied any connection with her and the other man, police said.

Christopher Wilson – LVMPD Corrections Officer arrested

Wilson became enraged and pushed his girlfriend on the bed and straddled her, making it impossible for her to move, and then pressed his hands on her throat to the point where she could hardly speak or get a breath in, according to police.

The woman tried to break free but was unable. Eventually, Wilson took his hands off her throat, and both got off the bed. She then threw her phone at Wilson, yelling at him to reread the text. The phone hit the side of his face, giving him a small cut near his left eye, police said.

The woman then grabbed her phone and belongings and walked out of the room. Wilson followed behind her and kicked her in the back, making her fall down a flight of stairs. As she picked up her things, Wilson told her, “I should have shot you in the face, I should have pistol-whipped you in the face,” according to the report.

The woman rushed out the door, got in her car, and drove to her sister’s home. She tried calling 311 but hung up twice out of fear. Later that day, she went to the hospital and decided to email the police days later.

The woman did undergo a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam at UMC, and preliminary findings showed positive signs of strangulation.

On March 15, police found Wilson and took him to Metro headquarters for questioning, but Wilson declined to speak with detectives, the report indicated.

Wilson was arrested for domestic battery and faces two counts of domestic battery by strangulation and one count of domestic battery.