AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police have a new weapon when it comes to the response to Mother Nature.

The department is using new UTV’s, otherwise known as utility transport vehicles, to get to areas that can be tough to access during heavy snowfall.

“It is an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) on steroids,” said Lt. Matt Brukbacher, commander of the police department’s Emergency Response Team.

Thursday, members of the department gave FOX31 and Channel 2 an in-depth look at the gas-powered, golf-cart-like vehicles.

Aurora Police is the only law enforcement agency along the Front Range with this type of capability. Three of the vehicles have been purchased in total.

Recently, officers traveled to Summit County to practice with the sheriff’s office on mountainous terrain. They said it was a game-changer.

The department is also asking residents on social media to come up with a catchy name for the new ride.