Police: Driver fatally shot by officers after road rage incident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver was shot and killed by officers after a road rage incident in southern Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to police.
Police said around 4:45 a.m., they were called to the Safeway on South Academy Boulevard in response to a road rage incident. Police said the suspect left the scene, while the victim stayed and talked to officers. The victim told police the suspect was armed with a gun.
Officers spotted the suspect car on Highway 115 and saw it come to a dead end outside of Fort Carson Gate 2. When officers pulled up behind it, the driver got out with a gun, according to police. The officers fired at least one shot at the suspect, who died on the scene, according to police.
Police said two officers were involved in the shooting, and both have been placed on administrative leave. It’s not yet clear exactly how many shots were fired, or by whom.
Police said no officers were injured.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.