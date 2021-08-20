Police concerned about ‘foul play’ in disappearance of 21-year-old woman

ALAMOSA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) –The Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 20-year-old woman who went missing on August 12.

The sheriff’s office said that Cheyenne Goins, 21, was in contact with several people the night she went missing, including a suspect in an officer-involved shooting in Northglenn on Aug. 18.

While the suspect in the Northglenn incident was most definitely a person of interest in Goins’ disappearance, there were no formal charges at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Goins is asked to call 719-589-5807.

The sheriff’s office has not made any arrests in Goins’ disappearance.