Police chase of stolen Penske truck ends with crash in Aurora, suspect in custody

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A multi-department police pursuit of a stolen Penske truck ended in a crash at Alameda Avenue and Potomac Street on Monday night.

The Aurora Police Department said officers attempted to stop the stolen truck around 7 p.m. but for safety reasons, they stopped following when the driver began driving recklessly.

The Denver Police Department said the truck was stolen out of Denver earlier in the day. Greenwood Village called in the assistance of the department’s chopper around 8:20 p.m.

DPD patrol got involved after the suspect driver was spotted leaving Commerce City in a different vehicle.

At 9:12 p.m. DPD used a maneuver to stop the vehicle which resulted in a crash in Aurora.

Around 9:20 p.m. APD was asked to assist DPD with traffic in the area.

DPD said the suspect is in custody and no officers were injured.