Police arrest suspect who shot 2 people at protest in Aurora on Saturday

Aurora police have identified this man as a person of interest for a shooting that took place on the highway Saturday during a protest. (Credit: Aurora Police Department)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police officers arrested 23-year-old Samuel Young on four counts of attempted homicide on Monday, according to APD.

Thank you to everyone who submitted tips about the identity of the Interstate 225 shooter. We have made an arrest & he is in custody



Samuel Young (07/08/97) was arrested on 4 counts of Attempted Homicide. A booking photo will be released at a later timehttps://t.co/juWuKMIrSG pic.twitter.com/MmmZ9jeVtt — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 28, 2020

Young is accused of shooting two people at the protest demanding justice for Elijah McClain on Saturday. At the same time a Jeep drove through protesters on Interstate 225, Young fired off shots that ended up hitting one person in the leg and grazing another in the head.

Young is the person of interest Aurora Police previously released. APD thanked everyone for sending tips leading to identifying the shooter.