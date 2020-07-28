Police arrest suspect who shot 2 people at protest in Aurora on Saturday

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police officers arrested 23-year-old Samuel Young on four counts of attempted homicide on Monday, according to APD.
Young is accused of shooting two people at the protest demanding justice for Elijah McClain on Saturday. At the same time a Jeep drove through protesters on Interstate 225, Young fired off shots that ended up hitting one person in the leg and grazing another in the head.
Young is the person of interest Aurora Police previously released. APD thanked everyone for sending tips leading to identifying the shooter.