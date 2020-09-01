Police arrest 2 juveniles suspected of killing teen brothers in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood police arrested two juveniles on suspicion of first-degree murder in the double homicide of teenage brothers last week.

Detectives with LPD and the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force arrested a 17-year-old male suspect from Denver last week. Monday afternoon, a 16-year-old male was arrested in Commerce City as a second suspect.

Teenage brothers, 18-year-old Damian Wikoff and 17-year-old Dillon Wikoff, were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart located on Colfax and Wadsworth on Aug. 23.

Lakewood police responded to shots fired at approximately 8:23 p.m. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds. The shooter(s) fled the scene.

Police do not believe it was a random incident and continue to investigate. Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Lakewood Police tip line at 303-763-6800.