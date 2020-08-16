Police: 2 shot in vehicle on Colorado Boulevard

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police said someone shot and wounded two people early Sunday morning as the pair drove along Colorado Boulevard.

Police closed southbound Colorado Boulevard at Third Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday while they processed the 100-200 blocks of the road for evidence.

Police said the two victims, a man and a woman, arrived at an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said preliminary information indicates that shots were fired into the victims’ vehicle as they drove.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances, suspect and suspect vehicle information, police said.