Biomat USA has more than 250 centers across the country is a recognized leader in the development and production of plasma-derived medicines.

Plasma donors are needed now more than ever to make life-saving medicines that treat rear and chronic condition including Covid-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted collections by stay-at-home orders and social-distancing measures so plasma donors are needed now more than ever to make these medicines. For many patients there are no alternative treatments. They depend on plasma medicines and the generosity of donors to lead a more normal live. These patients continue to need their treatments today and they also happen to be more susceptible to COVID-19. Additionally, plasma of those who have recovered from COVID-19 contain antibodies to the disease and we believe that it can potentially help treat those who currently have or in the future might get COVID-19.

Those interested should visit www.grifolsplasma.com to learn more.