Plant-Based, RollinGreen Twist to Classic Comfort Foods

RollinGreens is Boulder’s original food truck, and now specialized in chef-led, plant-based, alternatives to classic comfort foods.

B.B.Q. Totchos

Millet Tots, Shredded Mushroom, B.B.Q. Sauce, Pickled Jalapeno, Raw white Onion, sour cream, Ko’s Queso, Cilantro, Tomato

Ingredients:

· 1 Box of Poblano & Sweet Potato Tots

· ½ LB Oyster Mushrooms

· ¼ raw White Onion

· ½ Poblano Chili

· 1 Anaheim Chili

· 1 Clove Garlic

· 4 oz. Irish Butter

· ½ Pint Half & Half

· 1 8 oz. Cream Cheese

· 4 Once white Sharp Cheddar

· 4 Once Mild Cheddar

· 1 tsp starch mixed with 3 T cold water

· Sour Cream

· Pickled Jalapenos

· Fresh Jalapeno

· 1 Roma Tomato

· BBQ Sauce

· Cilantro (Optional)

STEPS/SWAPS FOR GOOD DAY COLORADO SEGMENT

1. Preheat oven to 400 F. 2. Place frozen Tots on a baking tray. Cook for 10-15 minutes. When done, set aside to place in the skillet.

3. While Tots are baking, prep and assemble the veggies. Wash all veggies, then dice tomatoes into ¼ inch. Set Aside. Cut onion into ¼ inch pieces. Save a little to garnish raw at the end! 4. Prep the mushrooms. Shred the oyster mushroom by hand. In a very hot skillet, add 1 tbsp of butter and immediately add the mushrooms. Add salt and pepper to taste. Once mushrooms are seared on both sides, cover with BBQ sauce and place in hot oven for five minutes.

5. Assemble the totchos! In a skillet, add parchment paper. Add the Millet Tots, then mushrooms on the bottom left, sour cream in the bottom right. Now the fun part! Drizzle as much of the batch of queso as you want. Finish by adding tomatoes, jalapenos, and white onion.

6. Enjoy! – Chef Ko

Full Recipe Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400 F Convection. Place frozen Millet Tots on a baking tray. Cook for 10-15 minutes, then when done, set aside to place in the skillet.

Veg Prep & Assembly:

Wash All vegetables. Cut tomato into ¼ inch dice, set aside. Cut onion into ¼ inch pieces. (Save a little to garnish to add on top at the end)

Queso:

On an open Flame, place poblano and Anaheim chili on the flame. Char all sides and place in aluminum foil. Steam for 5 minutes. Remove the stems, skin, and seeds. Cut into ¼ inch pieces. In a skillet, add 90% of the butter to pan on medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic and cook for 10 minutes occasionally stirring. Once veg is golden brown, add half & half and cheeses. Stir until all is melted. Add salt if needed.

Mushroom:

Shred the oyster mushrooms by hand. In a very hot skillet, add 1tbsp of butter and immediately add the mushrooms. Add salt and pepper. Once mushrooms are seared on both sides cover with BBQ sauce and place in hot oven for five minutes. (Note: This can be the same skillet you plate with, just allow enough time for the pan to cool.)

Assembly:

In a skillet, add the parchment sheet. Add Millet Tots at the top and mushrooms on the bottom left. Sour cream next in the bottom right. Now the fun part. Drizzle as much of the batch of Queso you want. Finish by adding tomatoes, jalapenos and white onion.