Plant-based meal delivery that’s nourishing people and the planet

Prime Roots is a plant-based, female-led, venture-backed, alternative meat company headquartered in Berkeley, California.

After a successful, sold-out launch of their plant-based bacon earlier last year, Prime Roots discovered that communities of eaters wanted to experience their proteins in a convenient meal format. Prime Roots create healthy, plant-based alternatives to the dishes fans love and crave, without the hyper processing techniques, GMO’s, allergens, and hormones found in both conventional meat products and many plant-based alternatives.

According to Prime Roots, customers can expect a range of fresh (not frozen) flavor-packed, chef-prepared meals that are made with 100% wholesome plant-based ingredients.