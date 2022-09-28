COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — A judge has ruled that Robert Dear, the man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood in 2015, will not be forcibly medicated while an appeal is pending.

Dear is accused of carrying out the attack at Planned Parenthood because they offered abortion services. He faces 179 charges, including murder and attempted murder.

According to the Associated Press, Dear’s defense team appealed a ruling from Sept. 19 that dictated Dear could be forcibly medicated, and that allowed force to be used if necessary to get Dear to take medication.

The Sept. 19 ruling was made as the “only realistic approach with a substantial chance of making Robert Dear competent to stand trial,” according to AP.

On Monday, the judge ruled that Dear would not be forcibly medicated while the appeal is pending.