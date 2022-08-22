Now that school is back in session, this is the perfect time to get back into a good fitness routine. Planet Fitness Trainer Zack Trujillo says parents and kids can use back to school as the perfect opportunity to start fresh and get into a new routine.

Studies show the lasting impact of fitness on both your physical and mental health and wellness that even a quick workout can provide. However, we all get busy and the first thing to fall off is fitness.

A great way to stay active is by starting your morning off with dynamic movements which are a great form of exercise for early morning before school or before any workouts to get your body warmed up.

To be honest, some days getting to the gym is the hardest part! Some great ways to ensure you get your workout in when schedules are hectic.

• Schedule your workout – sometimes just putting it as an event on your calendar will be the motivation you need to make sure it gets done.

• If you need to hit the gym on the way to or from work, pack a bag the night before and bring it with you rather than stopping at home to change where life can get between you and your workout.

• Find flexibility – Black Card members have access to free online workouts through the Planet Fitness App. So if you’re new or very busy, commit to be in the gym 3 days a week and workout from home 2 days a week

• Walk after lunch, walking after a meal is a great way to aid digestion and get your metabolism moving.