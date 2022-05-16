High School Summer Pass is a new program offered by Planet Fitness where teens ages 14-19 can get a free gym membership this summer. The pass allows teens to get active at all 2,200 location in the U.S. and Canada from May 16 through August 31.

Due to the pandemic and teens admitting to struggling with Mental Health, Planet Fitness created the High School Summer pass an outlet for them to release their stress and struggles through working out.

Planet Fitness is dedicated to giving teens a safe and judgement free place to work out and get moving – especially during the summer when many teens don’t have access to organized activities like school sports and gym classes.

Every teen that takes part is entered to win a scholarship. One $500 scholarship awarded in each state and one grand prize of $5,000.

Visit planetfitness.com/SummerPass to get your teen registered online. And they can start working out today!