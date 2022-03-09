The team at Pizzeria Locale Denver, including culinary director Jordan Wallace and brand manager Chris Donato, are proud to announce the next partnership in their Community Pizza Box Series for the month of March: Be a Good Person, the Denver-based clothing brand founded upon a passion for positivity and a brighter future, in collaboration with Access Gallery, an inclusive nonprofit that provides creative, educational and economic opportunities for people with disabilities.

Over 45,000 pizza boxes will be printed locally and distributed throughout all four Pizzeria Locale Denver locations, honoring the mission of both partner establishments.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Pizzeria Locale will host a market-wide fundraiser with 33% of all sales from the four Denver pizzerias donated directly to the Access Gallery. Orders can be placed in advance and are always encouraged through the Pizzeria Locale Denver App, online, or in person at any of the four metro area locations.