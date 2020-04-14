Pitkin County establishing mobile lab for COVID-19 testing

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Pitkin County Incident Command trailer is being converted into a mobile lab for COVID-19 testing.

“We are pushing the envelope to meet the needs of our community,” Gabe Muething, part of the unified command team of the Pitkin County incident management team (IMT) said.

The tests were purchased from Aytu Bioscience and are currently being tested and verified before public testing begins.

“We are taking a measured approach getting testing out,” he said. “We want to be sure we are doing it right. Not all community attempts at testing have been successful and we are committed to carefully rolling out our testing program.”

The IMT is hoping to have the process designed and tested by the end of the week. If all goes well, they can begin testing as soon as everything is set up.

For updated information, check out the Pitkin County website.