Pinpoint Weather Alert Day; Snow continues today, 1-3 inches, Record low overnight tonight

DENVER– Snow continues today and tonight in Denver and across the Front Range, Foothills and Mountains. 1-3 inches of additional accumulation. Up to 6″ additional in the Foothills and the Palmer Divide (Monument, Castle Rock). Highs in the 20s.

Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day because of the cold and snow.

Overnight I’m forecasting a low of 12 in Denver. The record low tonight is 17 set in 1933. The record low on Tuesday is 15 set in 1933. So, we should break both records.

Turning drier on Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Warmer near 50 on Wednesday.

The next storm systems races in Wednesday evening into Thursday. Snow is likely in the Mountains, Foothills and Front Range. 5-10 inches in the Mountains and Foothills, 1-4 inches Front Range.

Drier on Friday-Saturday-Sunday and warmer in the 50s and 60s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Forecast snowfall Monday and Monday night. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.