Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: High-elevation snow Monday night, cooler temperatures Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system is moving through Monday night, bringing late-night rain to the Front Range and snow to the higher elevations.

Snow showers will develop in the northern and central mountains late Monday evening with rain moving onto the Front Range and lower elevations after 9 p.m.

Some rain showers on the Palmer Divide could change over to snow in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Winds will gust up to 50 mph as this storm system rolls through.

Any accumulation on the Palmer Divide will be light and mostly confined to cool and elevated surfaces. The mountains could pick up 1 to 6 inches of snow.

Tuesday will start off with a few lingering rain showers followed by a drier afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s in Denver, about 10 degrees below average.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

A few isolated storms are possible on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures reaching the 80s.