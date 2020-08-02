Pine Gulch fire in Mesa County burns over 1,000 acres, no containment

Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa County, photo courtesy of Department of Interior Upper Colorado River Region

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire started by lightning on Friday evening 18 miles outside of Grand Junction has spread to 1,020 acres with 0% containment.

Known as the Pine Gulch fire, the blaze is one mile south of the Garfield County line. The fire is burning rugged terrain and is not threatening any structures.

The fire moved northward Sunday morning, reaching private land along a road at the drainage bottom. Ground crews continue to establish a containment line on the southern perimeter.

“The dense, dry fuels in this area are very receptive to fire, which is driving some intense fire activity today,” Jim Genung, Pine Gulch Fire Incident Commander, said.

Thunderstorms are not expected but winds from passing systems may increase the fire’s activity. Smoke warnings have been issued for areas downwind of the fire.

The Colorado Air Pollution Control Division expects the direction of the smoke to move southeastward through Sunday evening. Palisade and Mesa are areas that may experience light to moderate smoke.