Pikes Peak Marathon takes place with COVID-19 precautions

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Pandemic precautions were in place during the Pikes Peak Marathon over the weekend.

The Pikes Peak Ascent was cancelled because racers would have to be bussed back down to the start line.

Runners were spread out more than usual at the starting line to observe social distancing requirements. Masks were required at start and finish lines per Manitou Springs city rules.

Runners were released 10 at a time to accommodate for social distancing.

The pre- and post-race gatherings were either canceled or minimized to discourage gathering.