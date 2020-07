Cars on the Pikes Peak Cog Railway are seen in this file photo. (Getty Images)

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KDVR) – The Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway is on track to resume service in May 2021.

The railway has a new website with monthly project updates and behind-the-scenes images.

The 9-mile long railway that reaches the 14,115 foot summit was originally built in 1891. It’s been undergoing a renovation since 2018 that’s expected to have a $100 million price tag.

Changes include the roadbed for the tracks, cogs, rail-cars, the depot and summit visitor center.