Pie in the Sky for Project Angel Heart

For 30-years Project Angel Heart, a Colorado-based non-profit organization has been helping those living with life-threatening diseases get the proper medically tailored meals they need delivered right to their home.

Project Angel Hearts recently expanded its services to Northern Colorado and are now serving Boulder and Weld Counties. With this expansion, Project Angel Heart plans to served over 600,000 meals in the next 12 months.

To help support this mission, Project Angel Heart is hosting its annual Pie in the Sky fundraiser. The pies are $30 each and orders can be place at www.pieintheskycolorado.org before 5pm on November 18th or while supplies last. The pies will then need to be picked up on November 23rd.

Each pie sold allows Project Angel Heart to prepare and deliver more than three meals free of charge for a Coloradan in need.