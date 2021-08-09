Picking out the right backpack for every age

You can’t head back to school without the perfect backpack. Fjallraven is your one stop shop to getting not only the last style in backpacks, but also the most ecofriendly.

Fjällräven makes dozens of daypack styles in more than 50 colors to suit everyone’s individual passion—backpacks that are lightweight, waterproof, backpacks suited for creatives—people who want to express themselves.

Their latest Fjallraven’s Tree-Kanken is made with 100% bio-based material sourced from cultivated and certified trees from Sweden.

Fjällräven bag often seen around many grade-school and college campuses across the country, was launched in 1978 to help solve Swedish schoolchildren’s back pain (historically, many Swedes would use shoulder bags which unevenly distributed weight across the back and caused pain).