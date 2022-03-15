Pi Day the mathematical holiday is not only a day to celebrate the constant value used in math, but it’s also a day to enjoy some delicious pizza pi(e).
Mici Italian observes the mathematical holiday Pi Day with a fun celebration: each of Mici’s seven locations will give away 3.14 10” pizzas to the first four people in line at 3:14 PM on 3/14/22. Of course, the first three people will receive a whole pizza, while the fourth will receive .14 of a pizza.
Mici Italian pizza is made with only five ingredients: flour, salt, sugar, water and yeast, Mici’s handcrafted dough is equally crunchy and chewy. It is the perfect partner to fresh, all-natural mozzarella; their house-recipe pizza sauce, made with the finest California-grown tomatoes (canned fresh, not from concentrate), and the family’s blend of herbs and spices.
MICI ITALIAN LOCATIONS:
DENVER
7th & Colorado
727 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
303.322.6424
Sun-Wed 11am-9pm | Thurs-Sat 11am-9pm
Highlands Ranch
9245 South Broadway
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
303.683.6424
Sun-Thurs 11am-9pm | Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
Central Park
2373 Central Park Boulevard
Denver, CO 80238
303.355.6424
Sun-Wed 11am-9pm | Thurs-Sat 11am-9pm
Lafayette
535 West South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO, 80026
720-815-6424
Sun-Thurs 11am-9pm | Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
Parker
11290 Twenty Mile Rd
Parker, CO 80134
720.805.0505
Sun-Thurs 11am-9pm | Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
COLORADO SPRINGS
Briargate
9275 North Union Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
719-257-4777
Sun-Thurs 11am-9pm | Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
Carefree & Powers
3707 Bloomington Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80922
719.370.0777
Sun-Thurs 11am-9pm | Fri-Sat 11am-9pm
ARIZONA
Queen Creek Pecans – COMING SOON!
24750 S. Ellsworth Road
Queen Creek, AZ 85142