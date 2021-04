Spray paint is covers part of the fence surrounding the governor’s mansion in Denver. (Photo credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – Hours after hundreds of protestors marched from Denver’s Capitol to the police station in response to the death of Daunte Wright, Denver police are trying to determine who vandalized the governor’s mansion and other properties in the Cheesman Park neighborhood.

Spray paint was found Sunday on a fence around the governor’s mansion, as well as on an apartment building across the street.

Denver police hope anyone with information will contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.