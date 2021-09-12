PHOTOS: El Paso County Courthouse vandalized overnight

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Courthouse, located in downtown Colorado Springs, was vandalized overnight.

The courthouse’s front doors were partially shattered and glass littered the ground.

In addition, FOX21 received reports that another business, located on the 500 block of Tejon, was also damaged.

Area that was affected during overnight vandalism

When one of FOX21’s photographers arrived at the scene Sunday morning, he reported seeing a repair van leaving McDivitt Law Firm. Two of the building’s front windows were boarded up and one small window was broken.

This is not the first time the El Paso County Courthouse has been damaged. Earlier this year, a man crashed his car through the courthouse’s front doors. County officials told FOX21 that incident caused more than $100,000 in damages.

FOX21 has reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department for more information about the latest act of vandalism.