Cameron Peak Fire smoke plume ‘explodes’

This is just below the alpine visitor center up in RMNP, photo courtesy of Amanda Hopp

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to meteorologist Matt Makens, a smoke plume from the Cameron Peak Fire “exploded” on Saturday afternoon.

The Cameron Peak fire from just below the Alpine Visitor Center on Trail Ridge Road Saturday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Cris Alexander.

Fort Collins cooled down 10-plus degrees as this occurred. In the center of that smoke plume is something called Pyrocumulus. The fire is attempting to develop its own thunderstorm, Makens said.

Cross-section from Cameron Peak Fire this afternoon with Smoke Plume up to 35000 ft at one point.#cowx #cofire #CameronPeakFire pic.twitter.com/2vfMoVGf1L — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 6, 2020

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were issued due to the increased fire activity.

Watch the animation of the Cameron Peak plume as it absolutely “explodes” Saturday afternoon.