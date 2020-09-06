Cameron Peak Fire smoke plume ‘explodes’

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — According to meteorologist Matt Makens, a smoke plume from the Cameron Peak Fire “exploded” on Saturday afternoon.
Fort Collins cooled down 10-plus degrees as this occurred. In the center of that smoke plume is something called Pyrocumulus. The fire is attempting to develop its own thunderstorm, Makens said.
Mandatory and voluntary evacuations were issued due to the increased fire activity.
Watch the animation of the Cameron Peak plume as it absolutely “explodes” Saturday afternoon.