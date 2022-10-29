LONDON (KDVR) — Broncos Country crossed the pond to cheer on the team this week ahead of their Sunday morning matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Broncos owners, cheerleaders, fans and more gathered Friday to celebrate the occasion at the Barrowboy and Banker pub in London, and the Associated Press was there to document the event.
Among those spotted at the party:
- Former Denver Broncos player Steve Atwater and his partner, Letha Atwater
- Denver Broncos mascot Miles and the Broncos cheerleaders
- Denver Broncos general counsel Tim Aragon
- Broncos president Damani Leech
- Denver mayor Michael Hancock
- Denver Broncos co-owner and CEO Greg Penner
- Denver Broncos co-owner Carrie Walton Penner
- Broncos general counsel Tim Aragon
- Broncos principal owner Rob Walton
The Broncos face the Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. MT.