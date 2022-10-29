LONDON (KDVR) — Broncos Country crossed the pond to cheer on the team this week ahead of their Sunday morning matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Broncos owners, cheerleaders, fans and more gathered Friday to celebrate the occasion at the Barrowboy and Banker pub in London, and the Associated Press was there to document the event.

Among those spotted at the party:

Former Denver Broncos player Steve Atwater and his partner, Letha Atwater

Denver Broncos mascot Miles and the Broncos cheerleaders

Denver Broncos general counsel Tim Aragon

Broncos president Damani Leech

Denver mayor Michael Hancock

Denver Broncos co-owner and CEO Greg Penner

Denver Broncos co-owner Carrie Walton Penner

Broncos principal owner Rob Walton

The Broncos face the Jaguars on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. MT.