Photos: AdAmAn Club fireworks shows ring in 2021 on Pikes Peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the 99th year, the AdAmAn Club rang in the new year with a fireworks show from the summit of Pikes Peak.

Went out and took some photos of the 9 p.m. showing of the fireworks on Pikes Peak this year 🙂 The low lying clouds made it a pretty unique site to see! This photo was taken from Woodland Park, while there we happened to see a decent sized herd of Elk right in front of us. It was a very spectacular end to a rough year! / Megan Nicole Hagar – June Blooms Photography

Photo by Daniel Forster Photography

New Year’s Eve fireworks liftoff from atop Pikes Peak with the iconic Kissing Camels in front. / Bob Kane – Design Photography

Photo by Candayce Abney – Candy’s Captures

Photo by Brian DePalo – FOX21 News

This year’s festivities included two displays–the traditional midnight display, and a 9 a.m. display of 150 fireworks to kick off Colorado Springs’ sesquicentennial celebration.

Despite some low-lying clouds at 9 p.m., the shows were visible to people across the Pikes Peak region, from Colorado Springs to Woodland Park.

The club set off the fireworks after a one-day push to the summit of the 14,115-foot mountain. The hikers usually take two days to summit Pikes Peak, stopping at Barr Camp along the way. This year, as a precaution against COVID-19, they split into two groups and made the entire 13-mile trek in one day. One group hiked up Barr Trail, while the other hiked up the Pikes Peak Highway.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers drove to the summit to join the club for the annual tradition.

