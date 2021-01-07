PHOTOS: A day of insurrection at US Capitol

(NEXSTAR) - As a mob of President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday, one face stood out from the crowd in photographs: A tattooed, shirtless man donning horns and red, white and blue face paint inside the chambers.

The horned man in question is none other than 32-year-old Jake Angeli, a familiar face at pro-Trump rallies and a purported QAnon conspiracy theorist sometimes referred to as the "QAnon Shaman," according to the Arizona Republic's website.