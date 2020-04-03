Peyton Manning donates blood at Children’s Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Peyton Manning made his way to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Thursday afternoon to donate blood during this time of need.
Children’s Hospital Colorado is asking those who are able to donate blood or platelets to call 720-777-5398 to be screened over the phone and to schedule ana appointment to donate.
To keep donors safe, Children’s Colorado is taking the following precautions to prevent exposure to COVID-19:
- disinfecting all shared surfaces in between donors
- screening all donors and technicians
- spacing chairs 6 feet apart and providing food sealed in individual packages
If you live in other parts of Colorado, you can find a Vitalant location near you.