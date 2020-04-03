Peyton Manning donates blood at Children’s Hospital Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Peyton Manning made his way to Children’s Hospital Colorado on Thursday afternoon to donate blood during this time of need.

Photo Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Photo Credit: Children’s Hospital Colorado

Children’s Hospital Colorado is asking those who are able to donate blood or platelets to call 720-777-5398 to be screened over the phone and to schedule ana appointment to donate.

To keep donors safe, Children’s Colorado is taking the following precautions to prevent exposure to COVID-19:

disinfecting all shared surfaces in between donors

screening all donors and technicians

spacing chairs 6 feet apart and providing food sealed in individual packages

If you live in other parts of Colorado, you can find a Vitalant location near you.