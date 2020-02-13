Petition urges Mayor Hancock not to sign pit bull ordinance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A monumental City Council vote could allow Denverites to own pit bulls legally for the first time in 30 years.

But some people think the city is rushing into a new policy that won’t be well-regulated.

“We feel like it’s a move that’s too quick and too dangerous for this city,” said Paul Vranas.

Vranas started a petition urging Mayor Michael Hancock not to sign the ordinance into the city’s code.

“There’s no reason this needs to get done today or tomorrow,” Vranas said. “We have an opportunity to have a real conversation with people across Denver.”

The current proposal establishes a new licensing system for pit bulls in Denver, but Vranas thinks people will ignore it.

“Denver has a 80% non-compliance as it relates to pet registration,” Vranas said. “So how can we put new bills out there when folks are not following the rules and privileges they’ve already been given?”

A new study by Quote Wizard shows Colorado has the third-lowest average for dog bite insurance payouts in the country. According to the study, the average cost of a dog bite claim in the U.S. was $36,000 in 2018. Colorado averaged $29,600 during that year. Only Oregon and Ohio had lower claim averages.

“It very well could be that a pit bull ban is keeping these average cost per claims low comparatively in the nation,” said Quote Wizard Research Analyst Adam Johnson.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the mayor said:

"Mayor Hancock wants to be thoughtful regarding his decision about this, and as such he hasn’t decided to sign the ordinance or not at this time."

