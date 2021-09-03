Pet safety tips during the long holiday weekend

Labor Day barbeques can be a lot of fun, but there are some safety tips that you should always follow to ensure your pets’ safety during these kinds of get-togethers.

Dr. Kerri Nelson for Medical Director for Veterinary Emergency Group Denver shares some tips to help keep our pet safe during this holiday weekend that include:

Know common BBQ food and drink that are toxic to pets

Be careful when discarding food waste

Keep pets away from hot items and cooking surfaces

Provide for your pet a place to cool down

Make sure pet has access to fresh drinking water

Keep your pet away from water if they can’t swim

Always keep an eye on your pet

Veterinary Emergency Group (VEG) is the world’s veterinary emergency brand with 24 hospitals currently open in the U.S., including Denver, that helps people and pets when they need it most.

VEG – Denver, located @3845 E. Colfax Ave., is open 24/7, including holidays, to help pet parents with emergencies when their family veterinarian is closed.