February is Pet Dental Month, but dental health should be a daily ritual for pet owners all year long.

According to Dr. Fitzgerald, dental health is an important part of a pet’s overall health. Your pet’s teeth and gums should be checked at least once a year by a veterinarian.

Have your pet’s teeth checked sooner if you observe any of the following problems:

  • Bad breath
  • Broken or loose teeth
  • Extra teeth or retained baby teeth
  • Teeth that are discolored or covered in tartar
  • Abnormal chewing, drooling, or dropping food from the mouth
  • Reduced appetite or refusal to eat
  • Pain in or around the mouth
  • Bleeding from the mouth
  • Swelling in the areas surrounding the mouth