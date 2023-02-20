February is Pet Dental Month, but dental health should be a daily ritual for pet owners all year long.

According to Dr. Fitzgerald, dental health is an important part of a pet’s overall health. Your pet’s teeth and gums should be checked at least once a year by a veterinarian.

Have your pet’s teeth checked sooner if you observe any of the following problems:

Bad breath

Broken or loose teeth

Extra teeth or retained baby teeth

Teeth that are discolored or covered in tartar

Abnormal chewing, drooling, or dropping food from the mouth

Reduced appetite or refusal to eat

Pain in or around the mouth

Bleeding from the mouth

Swelling in the areas surrounding the mouth