February is Pet Dental Month, but dental health should be a daily ritual for pet owners all year long.
According to Dr. Fitzgerald, dental health is an important part of a pet’s overall health. Your pet’s teeth and gums should be checked at least once a year by a veterinarian.
Have your pet’s teeth checked sooner if you observe any of the following problems:
- Bad breath
- Broken or loose teeth
- Extra teeth or retained baby teeth
- Teeth that are discolored or covered in tartar
- Abnormal chewing, drooling, or dropping food from the mouth
- Reduced appetite or refusal to eat
- Pain in or around the mouth
- Bleeding from the mouth
- Swelling in the areas surrounding the mouth