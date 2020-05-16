Personal item of missing Chaffee County woman found, search continues

SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) — On Friday, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed finding a personal item of Suzanne Morphew, a woman missing since May 10.

The FBI and CBI are assisting numerous local, state and federal investigators in the search for the 49-year-old woman. Since it is an ongoing investigation, the CCSO could not disclose any details about the item or items found.

All search parties continued scanning miles around the area of County Road 225 and Highway 50 on Friday.

The CCSO responded to a report of a missing person on Sunday, May 10, when Morphew did not return from a bike ride. Initially, her husband offered a reward of $100,000 for her safe return. A family member matched that amount and announced a $200,000 reward with no questions asked on Thursday.

The dedicated tip line set up by the CBI is 719-312-7530. Anyone with information regarding this missing woman is urged to call.