Pepsi Center COVID-19 testing site results could take up to 8 days

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 testing at the Pepsi Center will be capped at 2,000 tests each day to help the labs catch up on test results.

Following a four day closure due to Independence Day and a furlough day, there was a 90-minute wait to get tested at the Pepsi Center Monday morning. Denver decided to shut down the testing site early around 12:30 p.m. They performed 2,097 tests before closing.

According to data from Denver, the demand for testing has quadrupled since the end of May.

“I think [people are] scared. I think they’re scared they have the disease. They don’t want to infect other people in their family and also I think people in Colorado are smart,” UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital Director of Critical Care Dr. Marc Moss said.

With the increase in demand for testing comes a delay in test results.

LabCorp is the company processing results for the Pepsi Center testing site. According to a city spokesperson, LabCorp has a backlog of test results due to increased demand across the country.

Previously, patients tested at Pepsi Center were told to expect results in 24 to 48 hours. Recently that estimate increased to three to four days. Now, patients can expect results five to eight days after testing.

“It just doesn’t seems like it should take that long,” Pierre Beauchamp told FOX31.

Beauchamp got the test on Thursday at the Pepsi Center after experiencing symptoms similar to a head cold along with loss of taste and smell.

“We’re almost a week in and still no results,” he said. “It’s just making us really anxious not knowing.”

He says every day he goes without results is another day he must spend in quarantine and missing out on work.

“If someone is concerned enough to be tested then they should quarantine themselves before they get their test results back,” Dr. Moss said.

He says the more time it takes for results, the less likely people are to remain in quarantine.

“We’re fighting a fire blindfolded. If we don’t know who has the virus we don’t know how to put in the proper public health measures,” he said.

People who want to be tested at Pepsi Center should check the website to see how many tests have already been performed that day.

There are other options to get a COVID-19 test in the Denver metro area. UCHealth offers both the PCR nasal swab test and the antibody test. Their results are processed on-site and available within 48 hours.