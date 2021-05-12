People’s tires keep getting slashed in this Denver neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Police say they are increasing patrols in one northeast Denver neighborhood after a rash of vehicle tire slashings.

During a quick check in the Cole neighborhood, FOX31 found a handful of vehicles with multiple tires punctured on Bruce Randolph Avenue near Race Street.

Tracee and Brian Wilcox are among the most recent victims.

“I came out one morning and our tires were slashed,” Tracee Wilcox said. “All 4 tires were slashed.”

The couple says insurance paid for new tires.

“I have noticed it a lot, especially on this block,” she said. “I think they’re choosing this block because there’s no cameras, like ‘Ring’ doorbell cameras, or anything like that.”

Authorities say that because security cameras are not typically able to film cars parked on the street, residents should consider additional lighting to help protect their property.