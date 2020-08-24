13 people arrested in Denver’s Saturday night protest

DENVER (KDVR) – A Saturday night protest included the arrest of 13 people by Denver police for charges including interference and aggravated assault.

Jordan White, DOB – 7/26/01, Male , Charges – Criminal Mischief, Resident of: Denver

Bailey Yntema, DOB – 3/7/1997, Male, Charges – Throwing Missiles, Resident of: Denver

Jacob Anikow, DOB – 5/27/2000, Male, Charges – Obstruction Equipment Prohibited, Resident of: Boulder

Miriam Schwarz, DOB – 7/2/2000, Female, Charges – Obstruction Equipment Prohibited, Resident of: Unknown

Aaron Jones, DOB – 10/16/1998, Male, Charges – Obstruction Equipment Prohibited, Resident of: Unknown

Isabelle Bullock, DOB – 6/7/2002 ,Female, Charges – Obstruction Equipment Prohibited, Resident of: Denver

Devlin Baker, DOB – 11/17/1992, Male, Charges – Dangerous or Deadly Weapons, Resident of: Boulder

Stephen Merida, DOB – 3/27/2001, Male, Charges – Damaging, defacing or destruction of public property, Resident of: Denver

Timothy Wempen, DOB – 3/16/1998, Male, Charges – 2nd Degree Assault Class 4 Felony, Resident of: Denver

Gabriel Hernandez, DOB – 8/11/1998, Male, Charges – Interference, Resident of: Denver

Tigran Manukyn, DOB – 3/23/1991, Male, Charges – Dangerous or Deadly Weapons, Interference, Resident of: Denver

Jill Hunsaker, DOB – 2/21/1991, Female, Charges – Obstruction Equipment Prohibited, Interference, Resident of: Unknown

Marianne Byrne, DOB – 9/5/2000, Female, Charges – Obstruction Equipment Prohibited, Interference, Resident of: Unknown

Gabriel Hernandez was cited and released.

Problem Solvers are digging deeper into the explosive situation downtown. Probable cause statements FOX31 obtained show a range of different alleged violations: throwing fireworks causing third degree burns of an officer, unloading weapons like bats and batons among others.

“Enough is enough, your point is proved and you’re overdoing it now,” resident Dwight Ray said.

Ray has lived in the area for four years now. He says he’s fed up and doesn’t understand the destruction.

“Who is doing it, who is breaking them out who is leading the crowd, what’s the real point, I don’t understand it,” Ray questions.

To get a better understanding, Problem Solvers pulled criminal records for everyone who was arrested. According to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records, only two of the arrestees have previous arrest records in Colorado — Timothy Wepen and Jill Hunsaker.

Wepen’s probable cause sheet from Saturday claims Halo cameras captured him throwing a large firework into Police Plaza. The report says the explosion caused 3rd degree burns and a possible concussion for an officer.

Police records state Halo cameras also captured Jordan White breaking multiple windows and a surveillance camera, damage estimated as well over a $1,000.

“People come with shields, battle axes, knives and a backpack,” another longtime resident in the area said, adding, “That’s no peaceful demonstration, that’s ‘I’m coming to tear up your city,’ this is nowhere you want to live.”

Problem Solvers asked the City of Denver for overall costs of protest and riot damage. City officials report $1.37 million dollars spent on repairs, not including this weekend. With overtime costs, the amount is over $4 million.