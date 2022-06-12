DENVER (KDVR) — The first game of the Stanley Cup Final will be played Wednesday at Ball Arena. Fans going to Game 1 and people traveling to a place to watch means extra cash in the pockets of pedicab drivers in the Denver area.

“We love playoff season,” Jeff Nicholson, a pedicab driver said.

Nicholson, who also works as a substitute teacher, has been running a pedicab for the past 15 years. He said usually on busy Friday or Saturday nights they can expect to make $200 to $300.

But when there are playoff games, especially if the home team wins, he said they can make more. He’s expecting to make at least $400 from this upcoming game.

“Usually, typically in playoffs the higher the ticket price, the more willing people are to take a pedicab or dish out the additional money,” Nicholson said.

He said he preps for big nights, like the hockey game ahead, with a few different steps.

He charges $2.00 for each block around town.

“I make sure I like rest and rest my knees and legs and eat a lot of carbs,” Nicholson said.

As for game day, like many other drivers, he has a schedule.

“If the weather is good I try and get out there two hours before the game and get a bunch of rides in,” Nicholson said.

During the game, he said there is usually a lull in passengers but he posts up outside Ball Arena and waits for the rush to leave.

“It’s going to be packed that day. Everyone looking for the first win for Game 1 at home,” Nicholson said.

He asks passengers to be respectful and most of all, have a good time!

“Hold on tight! Some of these young people are nutso on these things,” Nicholson said.