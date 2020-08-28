Pedestrian struck and killed on Wadsworth near Alameda in Lakewood

News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

Lakewood Police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a car traveling on S. Wadsworth Boulevard just north of Alameda Avenue early Friday morning, according to Lakewood police.

Officials say the woman was jaywalking into traffic around 1:55 a.m. and managed to avoid being hit by one car but was struck by another. She was taken to a local hospital where she died shortly after.

The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. LPD reported no signs of DUI or drugs.

