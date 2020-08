DENVER (KDVR) — A pedestrian was seriously injured when a driver struck him in the 4500 block of north Malaya Street in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood on Saturday evening.

According to the Denver Police Department, the call came in at 8:58 p.m. DPD traffic investigators are heading to the scene.

DPD says the man suffered serious head and leg injuries and was transported to the local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be added as they are received.