DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was killed on Thursday after a driver crashed into her along West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, according to police.

The crash happened between the pedestrian and a pickup truck at Colfax and Teller Street. The Lakewood Police Department said it was responding to the scene at 2:12 p.m.

A police-provided photo from the scene showed a Ford pickup truck and what appeared to be a damaged wheelchair in the middle of the street.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said. The driver of the pickup truck was cited on a count of careless driving resulting in death.