Pedestrian dies after being struck by two cars near I-225 and S. Parker Road

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A man died in the roadway on the exit lane of Interstate 225 to South Parker Road early Monday morning after being struck by two cars, according to the Aurora Police Department.

APD and Aurora Fire Rescue responded to the call of a man in the roadway at 1:00 a.m. on Monday when they found the man and attempted life saving measures. APD says his injuries were too severe and he died at the scene.

The driver who believes he struck the man with his vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. APD believes another car also struck the man but left the scene.

The man was crossing near the intersection in an unlit area with no crosswalk. APD is asking for anyone they may have witnessed the accident or have any information to contact Officer Richard Mervin at 303-739-6076.