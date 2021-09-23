Peak to Peak Byway art drive to take in the fall colors

The fall leaves are peaking in the high country and many will hit the road this weekend to take in the spectacular views. Peak to Peak highway is offering not only amazing fall colors that mother nature is giving, but four phenomenal galleries along the Peak to Peak Byway have joined together in a collaborative effort to host and bring to like an Inaugural Peak to Peak Byway Art Drive.

This 55 mile drive over the renowned Peak to Peak “Scenic”Byway celebrate with Mother Nature and her breathtaking Kaleidoscope of color with art demonstrations, complimentary beverages and / or souvenirs at the 4 participating (hosting) Galleries along the way. It’s a planned day of aesthetic pleasures and inspiration.

This event with run through September 25th and 26th.