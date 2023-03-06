In a Shark Tank style event, Peak State Coffee won Naturally Boulder’s 2023 Pitch Slam as the most up-and-coming Colorado natural and organic company at Naturally Boulder’s 18th annual Pitch Slam & Innovation Showcase by a panel of judges.

Peak State is the world’s first whole bean coffee company using functional mushrooms, and they recently added freshly ground and single serve brew bag options.

The company also took home the “People’s Choice” award as voted by the crowd. The competitive Shark Tank-style event, open to the public, was held at the Boulder Jewish Community Center.

Boulder-based Peak State promises “coffee with benefits”, the first whole bean coffee with heath benefits for your brain & immunity from adaptogenic mushrooms.